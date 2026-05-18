Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Cubs On May 18
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sproat is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.