Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Cubs On May 18

Sproat is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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