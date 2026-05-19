Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Rockies On May 19

Nimmo is hitting for a .261 BA, .342 OBP and .398 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 18 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.