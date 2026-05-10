Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Cubs On May 10

Nimmo is hitting for a .285 BA, .370 OBP and .431 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 17 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.