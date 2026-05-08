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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .333 BA, .359 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 18 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chase Dollander (3-2) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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