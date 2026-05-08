Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8

Marsh is hitting for a .333 BA, .359 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 18 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chase Dollander (3-2) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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