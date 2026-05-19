Brandon Marsh And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On May 19

Marsh is hitting for a .327 BA, .353 OBP and .472 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 25 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.87 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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