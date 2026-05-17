Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 17

Marsh is hitting for a .331 BA, .358 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 24 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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