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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 17

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Marsh has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .331 BA, .358 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 24 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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