Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16
Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Marsh has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Marsh is hitting for a .336 BA, .363 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 24 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.