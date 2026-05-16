FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Marsh has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .336 BA, .363 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 24 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News