Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16

Marsh is hitting for a .336 BA, .363 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 24 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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