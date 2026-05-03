Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Marlins On May 3

Marsh is hitting for a .304 BA, .330 OBP and .480 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 15 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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