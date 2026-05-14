Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Rockies On May 14

Lowe is hitting for a .255 BA, .361 OBP and .546 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Chase Dollander (3-2) out to make his third start of the season.

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