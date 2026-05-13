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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Rockies On May 13

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .261 BA, .364 OBP and .558 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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