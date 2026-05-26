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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Cubs On May 26

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .265 BA, .354 OBP and .551 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Jordan Wicks will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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