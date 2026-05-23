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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 23

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .560 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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