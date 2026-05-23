Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 23

Lowe is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .560 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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