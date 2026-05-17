Brady Singer And Reds Play Guardians On May 17

Singer is 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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