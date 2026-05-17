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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Play Guardians On May 17

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Singer is 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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