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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Take On Mariners On May 3

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .285 BA, .362 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 11 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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