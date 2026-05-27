Bo Bichette And Mets Face Reds On May 27

Bichette is hitting for a .228 BA, .274 OBP and .321 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 25 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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