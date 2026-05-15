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Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell

Los Angeles Dodgers • #7 SP

Blake Snell And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Blake Snell will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Snell has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Snell is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blake Snell

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