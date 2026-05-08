Ben Rice And Yankees Face Brewers On May 8

Rice is hitting for a .343 BA, .455 OBP and .759 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). Rice has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last action (on May 3 against the Orioles) he went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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