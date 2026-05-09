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Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown

Chicago Cubs • #32 SP

Ben Brown And Cubs Play Rangers On May 9

Ben Brown will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Brown is 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Brown

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