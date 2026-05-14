Ben Brown And Cubs Play Braves On May 14

Brown is 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.