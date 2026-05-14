Ben Brown And Cubs Play Braves On May 14
Ben Brown will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Brown has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.
The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.