Bailey Ober And Twins Play Marlins On May 12
Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ober has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ober is 3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.