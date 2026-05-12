Bailey Ober And Twins Play Marlins On May 12

Ober is 3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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