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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Royals On May 25

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Wells has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .165 BA, .287 OBP and .273 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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