Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Royals On May 25

Wells is hitting for a .165 BA, .287 OBP and .273 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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