FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Rays On May 23

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .293 OBP and .280 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News