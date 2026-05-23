Austin Wells And Yankees Play Rays On May 23
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .293 OBP and .280 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.