Austin Wells And Yankees Play Rays On May 23

Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .293 OBP and .280 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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