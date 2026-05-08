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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 8

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wells has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .195 BA, .336 OBP and .310 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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