Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 8

Wells is hitting for a .195 BA, .336 OBP and .310 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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