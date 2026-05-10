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Austin Slater
New York Mets

Austin Slater

New York Mets • #40 RF

Austin Slater And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 10

Austin Slater and his New York Mets will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Slater has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Slater is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .286 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored three runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Slater has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Slater

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