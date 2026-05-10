Austin Slater And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 10

Slater is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .286 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored three runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Slater has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.