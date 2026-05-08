Austin Riley And Braves Play Dodgers On May 8

Riley is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .350 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 19 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Riley has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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