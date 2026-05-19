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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Tigers On May 19

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Martinez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .270 BA, .314 OBP and .507 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 23 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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