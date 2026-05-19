Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Tigers On May 19

Martinez is hitting for a .270 BA, .314 OBP and .507 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 23 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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