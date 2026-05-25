Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Nationals On May 25

Martinez is hitting for a .246 BA, .287 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 24 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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