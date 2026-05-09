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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Braves On May 9

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .329 BA, .368 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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