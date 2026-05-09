Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Braves On May 9

Pages is hitting for a .329 BA, .368 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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