Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 4

Pages is hitting for a .317 BA, .363 OBP and .504 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 18 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Steven Okert will start for the Astros, his first this season.

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