Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Pages is hitting for a .306 BA, .358 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 23 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs (4th in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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