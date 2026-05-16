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Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Twins On May 16

Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .286 BA, .412 OBP and .464 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

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