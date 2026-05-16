Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Twins On May 16

Vaughn is hitting for a .286 BA, .412 OBP and .464 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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