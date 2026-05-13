Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 13

Vaughn is hitting for a .235 BA, .409 OBP and .471 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored four runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.