Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Padres On May 12
Andrew Vaughn and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vaughn is hitting for a .235 BA, .409 OBP and .471 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored four runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.
The Padres will look to Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.