Andrew McCutchen And Rangers Play Rockies On May 19

McCutchen is hitting for a .226 BA, .290 OBP and .306 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored six runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.