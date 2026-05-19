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Andrew McCutchen
Texas Rangers

Andrew McCutchen

Texas Rangers • #4 LF

Andrew McCutchen And Rangers Play Rockies On May 19

Andrew McCutchen and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. McCutchen has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

McCutchen is hitting for a .226 BA, .290 OBP and .306 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored six runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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