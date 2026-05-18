Andrew McCutchen And Rangers Square Off Against Rockies On May 18

McCutchen is hitting for a .220 BA, .288 OBP and .305 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored six runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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