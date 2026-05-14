Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 14

Benintendi is hitting for a .225 BA, .273 OBP and .350 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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