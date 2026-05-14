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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 14

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .225 BA, .273 OBP and .350 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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