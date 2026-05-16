Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Cubs On May 16

Benintendi is hitting for a .216 BA, .268 OBP and .336 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (2-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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