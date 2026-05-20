Andrew Abbott And Reds Take On Phillies On May 20

Abbott is 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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