Alex Jackson And Twins Play White Sox On May 25

Jackson had a .220 BA, .290 OBP and .473 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .763 and he scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Kay (3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

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