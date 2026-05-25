Alex Jackson And Twins Play White Sox On May 25
Alex Jackson and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jackson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Jackson had a .220 BA, .290 OBP and .473 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .763 and he scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Anthony Kay (3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.