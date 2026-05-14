Alex Bregman And Cubs Play Braves On May 14

Bregman is hitting for a .246 BA, .335 OBP and .359 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 17 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (6-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.