FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Play Braves On May 14

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bregman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .246 BA, .335 OBP and .359 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 17 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (6-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News