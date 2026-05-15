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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 15

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .273 BA, .342 OBP and .448 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 21 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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