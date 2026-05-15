Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 15

Burleson is hitting for a .273 BA, .342 OBP and .448 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 21 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

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