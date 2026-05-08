Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Padres On May 8

Burleson is hitting for a .270 BA, .350 OBP and .461 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 19 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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