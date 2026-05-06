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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 6

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .448 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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