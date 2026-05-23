Adrian Houser And Giants Square Off Against White Sox On May 23
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Houser has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Houser is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.