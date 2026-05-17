Adrian Houser And Giants Face Athletics On May 17

Houser is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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