Adrian Houser And Giants Face Athletics On May 17
Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Houser has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Houser is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.