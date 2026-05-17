Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 17

Del Castillo is hitting for a .195 BA, .245 OBP and .345 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.