Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Rangers On May 11
Adrian Del Castillo and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .210 BA, .253 OBP and .370 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored seven runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mets.
The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.