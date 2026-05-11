Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Rangers On May 11

Del Castillo is hitting for a .210 BA, .253 OBP and .370 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored seven runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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