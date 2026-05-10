FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Del Castillo is hitting for a .218 BA, .262 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News