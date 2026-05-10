Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Del Castillo is hitting for a .218 BA, .262 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

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