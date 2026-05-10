Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10
Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .218 BA, .262 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Huascar Brazoban (2-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.