Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 25

Del Castillo is hitting for a .181 BA, .237 OBP and .305 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .542 and he has scored seven runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.