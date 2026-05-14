Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Red Sox On May 14

Garcia is hitting for a .227 BA, .292 OBP and .357 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 15 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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