Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Red Sox On May 14
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .227 BA, .292 OBP and .357 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 15 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.